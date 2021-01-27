CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Shares of CCNE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. 67,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The stock has a market cap of $347.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.