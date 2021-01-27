CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Shares of CCNE traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. 67,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,579. The stock has a market cap of $347.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Several brokerages have commented on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CNB Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Earnings History for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

