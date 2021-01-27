Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $5.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

