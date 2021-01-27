KARMA Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 180.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $37.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003989 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00076982 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

