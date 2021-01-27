HyperCash (HC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.80 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $29.84 million and $6.80 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,276.93 or 0.99779317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00022801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.00715644 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00314926 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.61 or 0.00196458 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002621 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002015 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00032599 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003962 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,011,602 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

