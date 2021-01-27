Loom Network Hits Market Cap of $59.86 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $59.86 million and $20.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00069035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.03 or 0.00922839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.32 or 0.04357763 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

LOOM is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

