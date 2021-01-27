Carry Hits Market Cap of $12.33 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $12.33 million and $540,413.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00074773 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,524,093,046 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

