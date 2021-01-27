Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.01. Anthem reported earnings per share of $3.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year earnings of $22.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.34 to $22.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.99 to $27.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.70.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM traded down $22.35 on Wednesday, hitting $290.17. 3,042,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,423. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

