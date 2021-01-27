Analysts Expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report $6.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $26.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 billion to $26.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.51 billion to $26.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,190,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,121. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

