OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.57 Million

Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report $16.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.05 million and the highest is $18.77 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $17.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $74.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.58 million to $85.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $109.75 million, with estimates ranging from $88.36 million to $133.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $15.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million.

A number of analysts have commented on OGI shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

OGI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 14,720,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $113,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

