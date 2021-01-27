Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will announce ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.82). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.73) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($3.85). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,333. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

