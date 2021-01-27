XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Up 23.8%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares shot up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.39. 47,530,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 15,204,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSPA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 731,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XpresSpa Group by 1,054.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

