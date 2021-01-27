Zacks: Analysts Expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post -$0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.69). Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of YMAB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,621. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CMO Vignesh Rajah purchased 1,464 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.74 per share, for a total transaction of $66,963.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,734 shares of company stock worth $6,722,232 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,053,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28,114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 407,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 405,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 396,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

