Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Down 5.3%

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 3,750,663 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,730,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.22 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.