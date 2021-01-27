Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 5.2%

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $40.23. 737,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 769,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

Several research firms recently commented on SGMS. Truist upped their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 81,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

