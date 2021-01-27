CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.10 and last traded at $61.19. 512,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 448,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.50.

Several research firms have commented on CEVA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CEVA by 321.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

