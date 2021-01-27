Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $221.26 and last traded at $223.45. Approximately 2,506,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,025,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.60.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Get Workday alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122 in the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.