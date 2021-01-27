Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $328.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.