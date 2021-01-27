Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Haemonetics reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,786,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,031,000 after purchasing an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 68.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.05. 621,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,243. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

