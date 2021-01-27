Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 122,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 81,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

About Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

