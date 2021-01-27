Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 528,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,481. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.75. 41,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.