PlayChip (PLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.23 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One PlayChip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $35.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayChip has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00069446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00920014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.90 or 0.04387536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018165 BTC.

PlayChip Coin Profile

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayChip Coin Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

