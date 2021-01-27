IDEX Price Hits $0.0383 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $21.60 million and $1.91 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00069446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00920014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00050364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,322.90 or 0.04387536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018165 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

