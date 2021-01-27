DEEX Market Cap Achieves $255,662.44 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, DEEX has traded up 221% against the US dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $255,662.44 and approximately $244.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007686 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000255 BTC.

DEEX Token Profile

DEEX is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

