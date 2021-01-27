Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) alerts:

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$639,423.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,040,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) stock traded down C$0.30 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.55. The company had a trading volume of 105,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The firm has a market cap of C$318.59 million and a PE ratio of -47.52. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$127.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.