Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Jan 27th, 2021


Equities analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.31). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,054. The company has a market cap of $105.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

