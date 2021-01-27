Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives $115.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.08.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

J stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.50. 1,123,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,775. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,092,978.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,186,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 781,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,492,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 432,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,161,000 after buying an additional 259,943 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,138,000. Finally, Wishbone Management LP increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,686,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

