Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $50.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

