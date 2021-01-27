MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after buying an additional 6,062,344 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,587,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after buying an additional 1,964,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,520,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 487,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 455,591 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,967,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,296. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.