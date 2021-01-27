VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 8,291,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,726,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.48.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

