The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Down 5%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.49 and last traded at $38.60. Approximately 1,445,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,685,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.65.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.74.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. Equities analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $147,778,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $74,987,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $2,267,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

