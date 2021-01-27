Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.93 and last traded at $107.23. 1,385,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 486,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period.
Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
