Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.93 and last traded at $107.23. 1,385,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 486,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day moving average is $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

