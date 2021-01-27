Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 5,159,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 1,366,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

RXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

