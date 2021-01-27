Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $188.87 and last traded at $181.24. Approximately 1,406,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 515,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.99.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total value of $43,298.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100 over the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2,264.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the third quarter worth $108,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

