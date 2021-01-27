Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Up 5.5%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.44. 1,535,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,652,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $791.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

