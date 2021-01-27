Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2023

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.50 for the period. Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 180,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $670.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $373,500. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

