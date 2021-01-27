Avion Wealth Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avion Wealth lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.18. The company had a trading volume of 331,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.26. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,591 shares of company stock worth $1,552,168 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.