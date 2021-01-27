Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.73 (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL.L) (LON:FSFL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON FSFL remained flat at $GBX 101 ($1.32) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 545,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,087. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 104.62. Foresight Solar Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 120.50 ($1.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £612.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 46.10, a current ratio of 46.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £10,023.52 ($13,095.79). Also, insider Peter Dicks bought 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £1,240.32 ($1,620.49).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

