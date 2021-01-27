Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.75). Hess reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 2,589,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. South State CORP. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

