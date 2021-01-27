HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 2,300,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,089. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.79. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

