NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Up 54.8%

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) shares shot up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20. 3,386,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,492,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The stock has a market cap of $15.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter. NTN Buzztime had a negative net margin of 61.42% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

