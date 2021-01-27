CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Up 16.5%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shot up 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.29. 5,477,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,430,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
The stock has a market cap of $872.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
