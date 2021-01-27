CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Up 16.5%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shot up 16.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.29. 5,477,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,430,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The stock has a market cap of $872.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,950,000 after buying an additional 3,570,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CoreCivic by 61.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781,694 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 515,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 39.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 476,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,312,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

