Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Announce $3.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $4.05. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $10.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.35.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $7.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.02. 2,282,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.17.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $715,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,848 shares of company stock worth $30,677,819. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

