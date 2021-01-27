Martin P. Connor Sells 2,600 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. 3,314,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.04.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of several research reports. Zelman & Associates lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

