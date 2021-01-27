Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 15th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of TSE IIP.UN traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 417,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,596. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.28. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.39 and a 52 week high of C$19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

