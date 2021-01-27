Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Sells $168,300.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,293,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,431,456.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

Yext stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. 1,597,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,278. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yext by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Yext by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.