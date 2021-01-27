Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Price Up 6%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 9,606,882 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 3,923,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,214 shares of company stock worth $7,332,230. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

