Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.49 and last traded at $45.12. 3,168,712 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 2,925,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. Stratasys’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 6.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

