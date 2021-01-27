Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Trading Up 7%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) was up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.15 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 20,713,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 9,598,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,602,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,886 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after buying an additional 5,370,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,388,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after buying an additional 2,281,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,220,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after buying an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

