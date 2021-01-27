Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 4,531,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,396,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

CPE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 123,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

