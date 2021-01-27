Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.16 and last traded at $147.60. Approximately 3,430,890 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 1,428,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $3,645,720. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,631,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after buying an additional 697,173 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.1% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 485,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 77,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 465,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,123,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

